Stray dog mysteriously visits same grave daily at Maysville cemetery

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A stray dog's unusual devotion to a single grave has captured the hearts of Maysville residents.

For nearly a week, the dog, now named Peanut, was spotted spending entire days lying beside the grave of Kenneth G. Bramel at the local cemetery.

"My walks the past six days I noticed there was a dog up here every day, and I was wondering whose dog it was," said Raymond Doyle, who regularly walks through the cemetery.

Kim Muse, county project director with the Mason County Animal Shelter, said the dog's behavior initially led locals to believe he belonged to Bramel.

"He was seen every day at one grave site and he would lay there and spend the entire day there. So I know that at first we thought and all the public thought also that maybe it was the owner of the dog," Muse said.

After posting that story on Facebook, shelter staff learned it wasn't true. Bramel's niece confirmed her uncle never had a dog and had lived in Lexington.

"It's funny because I don't remember him ever having a pet. But he had a gentle, kind spirit about him and I think animals can sense that," Carrie Silver, Bramel's niece, wrote. "I think the dog that has been visiting him can sense that, too, and has found a friend in him. I think my uncle would get a good laugh out of it and be happy that it's warmed some hearts."

Concerns about Peanut's well-being grew as temperatures dropped. Shelter staff began visiting daily with food, water and treats to earn his trust.

"We were going over daily and giving him really special treats and water and food and just trying to establish his trust, make friends," Muse said.

They eventually caught Peanut, who earned his name because staff say he resembles one. He is now up for adoption.

The reason Peanut chose Bramel's grave remains unknown. If only Peanut could talk.

