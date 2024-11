GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — An afternoon structure fire at an apartment complex in Georgetown has now been extinguished by crews.

According to the Scott County Fire Department, crews were on scene assisting the Georgetown Fire Department in extinguishing the fire on Collins Path.

No one was injured the fire, and only one apartment experienced irreparable damage.

All people displaced by the fire have another home to stay in the vacant apartments in the complex, the department said.