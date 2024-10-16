Student at Tates Creek High injured by fallen light fixture, principal reports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A student at Tates Creek High School in Lexington was reportedly hit by a light fixture during physical education after a ball struck the fixture causing it to fall on Oct. 11.

Principal Dr. Kristy Field reported that the student was immediately taken to the hospital after the incident occurred.

A statement from Field read, "Our team has delayed this communication so we could support the student and their family, as well as to provide additional information about the safety of the facility."

Further, Field noted that FCPS maintenance staff and outside contractors have been working in the gymnasium and, therefore, any gym scheduled activities will be relocated.

"At this time, our priority is to ensure that the student and her family receive the full support and care they deserve while maintaining a safe environment for all students and staff," the statement concluded.

