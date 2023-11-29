Student-run farm store celebrates 10 years at Berea College

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — When you think about accessing fresh, organic food, a store on a college campus isn't typically what comes to mind.

But the Berea College Farm Store is different, celebrating 10 years this month.

It's where you'll find student workers each morning, getting ready for customers. They prepare salads and bake fresh bread.

But what customers might not realize when they stop for lunch is the food comes from just down the road, grown at the Berea College Farm.

"They can drive down the road, see where it's made," said manager David Little, who's worked at the farm store for eight of its 10 years. "They can come in here and buy it. They know how it's been taken care of, and the students are doing that."

Little says this isn't just a store. It's also a classroom for more than a dozen students.

"We're part of the community," he said. "And we want more community members to come in and see what the students do here. They're here to get an education first, but they're also learning life skills."

The farm store is student-run, but anyone is allowed to shop there.

Baked goods are sold each day.

"We have three cookies we try to have every day," said senior Nicole Eller. "And then we have an assortment of breads, scones. So many things, sometimes I forget. We have cake. It changes every week."

The butcher is in-house, too.

"I'm a little biased, but I love the bacon," said Little. "We make our own bacon here and sausage."

Serving up a delicious local menu with a side of life lessons.

"We all try really hard, and we love seeing people come in every day," Eller said.

The store is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6. It's located at 311 N. Main Street in Berea.