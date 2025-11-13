Students discover career paths at Fayette County Public Schools Career Expo

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds of students stepped off buses at the Lexington Hub for Innovative Learning and Leadership on Thursday. By the end of the Fayette County Public Schools Career Expo, some left with newfound dreams and concrete career paths.

“It's a blessing to see these kids at 14 or 15 come in and be inspired, whether it's cybersecurity, culinary, nursing,” said Austin Howell. “They can see their future in front of them and work with industry professionals now,” the program manager at Lexington Hub for Innovative Learning and Leadership added.

The Hill hosted one portion of Thursday's career expo, featuring demonstrations across technology, aviation and skilled labor fields. Another section of the building showcased white-collar careers in health care, banking and business. The Hill brought several of its seniors seniors to lead demonstrations and share insights about their chosen career paths.

“I plan on going to Toyota,” said senior, Logan Allen who focuses on computerized machine and design programs. “There's a BCTC program for two years you get your Associates Degree while working at Toyota, they'll pay for your college, and after that you'll probably get a job at Toyota,” he explained.

Allen credited a similar career expo with sparking his professional interests.

“Before that [career expo] I didn't really know what i wanted to do,” he added.

Howell emphasized that programs at The Hill and other FCPS schools target industries facing significant workforce needs.

“Aviation. They are needing pilots big-time. Electricians, welders all that stuff. When we talk to our teachers, they say 60-80 percent of the knowledge is going to retire in the next decade. So, it's our responsibility to make sure we train these students up to fill the gaps,” Howell said.