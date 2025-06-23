Students explore careers in agriculture at leadership conference

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Over 40 rising high school seniors from across Kentucky made their way to the University of Kentucky this week for a leadership conference focused on careers in agriculture.

Now in its 40th year, the Kentucky Farm Bureau hosts the Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders (IFAL), a five-day leadership conference that exposes high school students to college life and introduces them to careers in agriculture.

IFAL programs are held at Murray State University and the University of Kentucky.

“We're finding those students who have an interest in agriculture with a hope of keeping them in agriculture, so we're exposing them to different careers, college opportunities, and really, what can it look like to be a part of agriculture in the future?” said Taylor Nash, director of Young Farmer Programs with Kentucky Farm Bureau.

Throughout the week, students take field trips, engage in classes and leadership opportunities, and network with current college ag students.

On Monday, LEX 18 caught up with the students during a farm visit. While their classroom happened to be a farm, the field of agriculture offers an array of careers, students learned.

“I want to major in pharmaceutical sciences with a minor in chemistry,” said Bethany Barber.

“I think I want to be a lawyer and go to UK,” said Tate Milburn.

A rising senior at Nelson County High School, Milburn hopes to pursue a law career with a focus on agriculture.

“I feel like a lot of farmers are overshadowed and they feel like their voices aren't heard, and a lot of these bills affect them, like the Farm Bill that's been pushed back, that's really affecting them, so lawyers and lobbyists can help in that sense,” said Milburn.

Surrounded by over 40 high achieving teens, Barber, who will be a senior at Monroe County High School, emphasized the importance of young people pursuing fields of agricultural study.

“Ag is what keeps food on our tables and clothes on our body, so we need people to enter the ag industry and have an interest because without ag, we wouldn't be here today,” said Barber.