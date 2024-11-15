Students in Clark County learning basic carpentry, one power saw at a time

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A middle school class in Clark County is sharpening their skills, one power tool at a time.

At Robert Campbell Junior High, around 80 students are learning basic carpentry in a class where the waiting list for the numbers into the hundreds.

The 12 to 14-year-olds learn how to use power tools, measure, and end up creating some pretty cool pieces.

"It gives them a sense of accomplishment, especially for those that didn't feel like they could do something like this and then they're like, 'Wow, I did this myself.'"

They sell the items they make at the school and online, ranging from benches to holiday items like Christmas trees and snowflakes.

The money they make goes back into funding more supplies for the class. You can support the kids and purchase the items here.

