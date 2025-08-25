Students on campus prepare for the University of Kentucky fall semester

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Students at the University of Kentucky are gearing up for the fall semester and new student Ella Thomas of LaRue County explained to LEX 18 the emotions she was feeling as she prepped for the school year.

“Very excited, little nervous. Hopefully, I’ll make my way there and not get lost,” Thomas said before getting lost for a moment on the campus.

From excitement and nerves to the feelings of anxiety and maybe a little fear, the freshman will run the whole range of emotions.

In fact, it’ll be a fond memory for most of them on that day in May of 2030 when they walk this campus for the final time.

“It goes by in the blink of an eye,” said UK junior, Joshua Bridges. “If I had any advice to freshman coming to UK, I'd say just capitalize on every opportunity you get. Going to UK you'll get so many opportunities so always capitalize and don't be afraid to meet new people."

Sound advice from a guy who’s halfway to his undergraduate degree. The others are still short about 120 credits.

“I’ve got three [classes] today," said Mason Jewel of Delaware. “I've got a math class headed to now, one of my honors core courses, and then an econ class this afternoon."

Jewel came for the agriculture curriculum that is not offered at schools back home in Delaware. He seemed ready to be on his own, while taking advantage of everything UK has to offer.

“Feels really good,” he said of the weather, “feels like football is coming. I have the season ticket pass.”

All of them were prepared for this moment by the four years they spent in high school. But not one is ready for how quickly these four years will go by, even if they say they are.

“Everybody in family that’s gone [to college] has told me the same thing so I’m just trying to soak it all in,” Jewel said.

“I took high school for granted and didn’t think it would go fast, and it was gone in a blink,” added Krisha Patel.

Patel is also a freshman and member of the class of 2030, which took its first collective step towards a diploma today.