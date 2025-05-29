Students respond as state council approves tuition hikes to combat inflation, increasing costs

(LEX 18) — Lilly Morris is home for the summer after completing a busy junior year at Eastern Kentucky University.

She's an active member of campus, balancing classes with cheerleading and a job.

"It's a good community. I've never met a rude person there. Everyone is so friendly," she said of her school.

But like many college students across the country, Morris faces the challenge of affordability.

Her concerns grew when EKU announced a tuition increase accompanied by additional fees for those enrolled in 18 credit hours or more.

Tuition hikes similar to those at EKU are anticipated across Kentucky following the state's approval.

Each year, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education determines tuition adjustments for in-state undergraduates at public universities.

Vice President for Finance Policy Bill Payne said the council aims to balance student affordability with rising institutional costs.

"Every year is more or less unique because you're gonna have different factors that are gonna impact the tuition setting decision," Payne said.

This year, factors such as ongoing inflation and potential tariff costs influenced the council's decision.

To address these economic pressures, the council set the highest tuition increase cap in over six years, ranging from 3% to about 4.5%, depending on the university.

Approved in-state undergraduate tuition adjustment cap for 2025-26 school year (source: Council on Postsecondary Education)



University of Kentucky: 3.33% ($450)

University of Louisville: 3.43% ($450)

Western Kentucky University: 3.6% ($420)

Northern Kentucky University: 3.79% ($420)

Eastern Kentucky University: 3.95% ($420)

Murray State University: 4.12% ($420)

Morehead State University: 4.19% ($420)

Kentucky State University: 4.47% ($420)

Kentucky Community & Technical College System: 3.05% ($6 per credit hour)

Payne explained that the council has set the maximum tuition increase below three percent in the years during and following the pandemic, but universities are facing economic stress without being able to keep up with mounting costs.

The council has also set tuition caps for the 2026-27 school year at much lower rates, with the average at just 1.9% across public universities.

As Morris prepares for her senior year, she feels relieved to graduate before further increases take effect, but is still excited to get back to campus.

"I talk really highly of this school, I've had nothing but good experiences and I would like it to keep going that way," she said.