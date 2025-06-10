Study: Gen Z parents are reading less to kids because its' 'not fun'

(LEX 18) — Reading may be fundamental, but a growing number of Gen Z parents say it's just not fun.

That's according to new research showing reading to kids is at an all-time low.

Jonathan Hall with the Carnegie Center for Literacy in Lexington was surprised to see that headline, because he sees first-hand how reading impacts children.

"When you talk to kids, they love to read," he told LEX 18.

But he also gets it.

"Gen Z parents have a lot going on," he said. "Time is very precious, probably working multiple jobs, running around, and so how do you make time for something like reading? It's difficult."

In the new study from Harper Collins UK, most parents said reading to their kids isn't fun for them, or they wish they had more time. Others said their children have too much homework to read for fun.

But this is raising concerns among literacy advocates, who say exposing kids to books at an early age puts them on a path to success.

"When we read to kids, we find they are three times as likely to read for fun later in life," Hall explained. "So we are not only training them in sustained focus, but giving them the tools to read later in life."

So how can parents make reading fun for everyone? Hall recommends implementing storytime at home, free of distractions and with some rules in place, such as seated on the floor.

He also says stick with it. It might not feel fun at first, but eventually kids and parents will learn to enjoy reading.

Check out the Carnegie Center's offerings here.

