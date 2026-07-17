Summer camp for adults: how you can score a spot at Camp Buffalo Trace

(LEX NEWS) — Pack your duffel bag, because we're going to summer camp! And this isn't just any camp; it's for adults only at an iconic Kentucky distillery.

Last week, Buffalo Trace announced it has formulated the recipe for summer nostalgia, and it's not just a refreshing cocktail.

"Camp Buffalo Trace" is a new experience featuring bourbon education and overnight luxury camping.

"This is a 21 and over experience, and I think that's what makes it fun," said Homeplace General Manager Tyler Adams. "I mean, kids have all these things going on, right? So it's time for the adults to have their summer camp and bring that back for this summer."

There is a catch. There are only 200 spots across two dates later this summer, and you have to enter to win, but no purchase is necessary. The online sweepstakes opened Tuesday and ends July 21st.

The majority of winners will receive a day camp experience, while some extra-lucky entrants get an additional perk: spending the night at Buffalo Trace.

"Some of those winners are going to be able to stay overnight in some luxury yurts that are being put up just for this event, but they're air conditioned, fully functioning, furnished, going to be super nice," Adams told LEX News.

Campers will also experience a whiskey woodcraft workshop, cooperage-inspired relay competitions, and blind tasting and trivia, because who said the summer fun has to end when you grow up?

To read all of the rules and enter the sweepstakes, visit this website.

