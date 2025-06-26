Summer camps are getting more expensive for families, but one Lexington camp offers relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the summer heats up, so do the expenses for parents enrolling children in camp.

Families across the country are feeling the financial pinch with rising childcare costs, especially during the summer months.

Riki Davis, a local working mom, acknowledged the hundreds to sometimes thousands of dollars summer childcare can cost families..

"It can be a financial strain sometimes," Davis said. She finds assistance at a summer camp hosted in Whitney Young Park, where her children can attend free of charge.

The program is organized by Community Involved Lexington, which offers a four-week summer camp without cost to parents.

Camp Director Misty Sullivan said she's seen an increase in attendance over the years, attributing it to economic pressures.

"I think it's just the rising prices, the economy. A lot of people are being evicted, and they need to save that money," Sullivan explained.

According to the American Camp Association, camp prices surged by 23% last year, a trend that is expected to continue.

In Lexington, public camps can cost an average of $150 per week, piling up expenses quickly for parents.

Free options like the Whitney Young Park camp are invaluable amid rising costs. Michelle Davis, a grandparent and volunteer, emphasized the positive impact.

"I'm sure that it has helped out tremendously. Because otherwise, camp is expensive," Michelle Davis said. "This is where I grew up. I want to see our kids have all the advantages kids may have on the other end of town," she added.

Sullivan ensures inclusivity at the camp, welcoming children regardless of their financial situation.

"I don't care if you're homeless. I don't care if you have a million dollars. I don't care if you have $2," Sullivan stated. Her priorities lie in providing nutrition and safety.

In an era of escalating costs, summer camps serve dual purposes: they offer enriching experiences for kids and relief for parents.