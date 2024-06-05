Summer food programs kicking off around Kentucky

JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A multicolored school bus rolled through Jessamine County, opening its doors for kids to come in and eat lunch. With the words “Bus Stop Café” painted above the front windshield and “Smiles for Miles” down the side, this bus helps make sure kids stay fed in the summer.

“During the summer, since school meals aren’t available, there are many students who rely on us for breakfast and lunch,” said Leeann Conner, Food Service Director at Jessamine County Schools. “It is free to any child 18 and under, no questions asked. No income eligibility or anything. I kind of think it's an underused program that people may not be familiar with.”

Giving out these meals on wheels presents a unique opportunity to serve and engage the community.

“I love during the summer to get out and see the kids, see their smiles in their home environments,” Conner said. “Some kids come up on their own, some have parents that bring them, but all are welcome to come eat a meal with us.”

Bus driver Galen Conley just joined the summer food service program today, and he shared his favorite moment.

“I was talking to a mother, and all of a sudden I guess the little one squirted milk across her lap, so that made my day. And that’s what you miss when you’re with the kids, is silly little stuff like that.”

While the bus helps deliver meals around the county, families can also visit a stationary location at Nicholasville Elementary School. Programs like this exist across the state to keep kids fed during the summer.

Some summer food service programs are federally funded. There are other groups, however, that help feed kids in a different way. The 21st Century program at Lexington Traditional Magnet School brings kids in for a host of activities throughout the summer – including eating.

“They know they’re gonna get fed. They know they’re gonna feel safe. They know they’re gonna make friends,” said program director Philnisha Lindsey.

Working with partner Foodchain, the 21st Century program feeds the kids and educates them on cooking and what they eat.

Whether delivering food to the community or working it into a program, summer meals are an investment in the next generation.

“I truly believe that the youth is our future, so why not invest in them,” said Lindsey.

To find a local food program, you can text FOOD to 304-304. You can also visit www.fns.usda.gov/summer/sitefinder to learn more and find locations.

