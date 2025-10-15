Sun Behavioral Health expands mental health services to rural Carroll County High School

CARROLLTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sun Behavioral Health Kentucky is expanding its mental health services to high school students in rural Carroll County, addressing a critical gap in mental healthcare accessibility for students in underserved areas.

The partnership between Sun Behavioral Health and Carroll County Schools brings group outpatient therapy directly to school campuses, offering four-hour sessions daily during the school week. This approach normalizes mental health treatment while eliminating transportation barriers that often prevent families from accessing care.

"It's no secret that the more rural an area is the less resources they have, the less accessibility they have to healthcare especially mental health," said Jason Staats, CEO of Sun Behavioral Health Kentucky.

The program focuses on group therapy sessions where students learn from both licensed therapists and each other in a supportive environment.

"They start to learn from each other, just as much as they learn from a therapist whose generating the conversation, kind of directing it," Staats said.

Transportation has historically been a major obstacle for rural families seeking mental health services. By bringing therapy sessions directly to school campuses, the partnership removes this barrier entirely.

"The goals of the partnership are to meet the kids where they're at," said Casey Jaynes, Carroll County Superintendent of Schools.

For Jaynes, the collaboration with Sun Behavioral Health plays a crucial role in preparing students for future success both academically and personally.

"If we can help them mentally and physically then they will be more adept to perform academically and have more of a successful transition into adult life," Jaynes said.

The expansion to Carroll County builds on Sun Behavioral Health's existing partnerships with other Kentucky school districts. The organization previously launched a mental health services initiative for middle school students in Fayette County Public Schools and has been working with Clark County Schools for more than a year, serving students from kindergarten through fifth grade.

Staats expressed optimism about further expansion of these school-based mental health programs across Kentucky.

"I'm very hopeful on expansion, I think there may be more of these types of programs," Staats said.

