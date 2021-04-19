Sunday shootings bring Lexington homicide total to 15 in 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Many people will tell you it's a far too common scene -- Lexington police investigating another deadly shooting.

This past weekend there were two shootings within hours of each other, raising the city's number of homicides to 15 in 2021. Lexington reported 34 homicides in 2020.

According to Lexington police crime data, there have been 31 non-fatal shootings this year. That's about the same number as this time last year.

The gunshots overshadow pleas for peace. Andre Washington of Lexington knows the pain all too well after losing four loved ones to shootings in a matter of months.

"It has become an every-week thing to where you're burying a loved one because of gun violence," said Washington.

After examining police crime data, LEX 18 found that eleven of the fifteen deadly shootings happened in north Lexington.

Most of the shooting victims were in their 20s and 30s, four of them under the age of 17.

