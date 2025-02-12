Superintendent and Lexington mayor talk winter weather response

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After January’s severe winter weather kept kids home from school for days, the city of Lexington and Fayette County Public Schools promised to improve communication.

Tuesday, as the latest round of winter weather swept through the Bluegrass, both Mayor Linda Gorton and FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins commented on their response.

“It just wasn't worth the risk,” said Liggins, who placed FCPS on an NTI, or non-traditional learning day, on Tuesday.

“An NTI day is obviously not my favorite thing to do, but it’s an alternative to staying in school until June, and it’s one of the options we’re given, so we utilize it especially when student safety is a consideration.”

Across town, Mayor Linda Gorton commented on her team’s response. She said, “This was a totally different storm without the ice component, so it was a bit of an easier storm, so things have gone pretty well.”

After last month’s winter storm, the city reevaluated its weather response plan and decided to add more plows, assign more employees to snow removal, and improve communication with FCPS.

“We’re learning, but if ice comes again, there’s not a lot we can do about ice,” said Gorton.

Within their control, Gorton said they’re evaluating the city’s ranking system for roads and plowing.

“It’s an old system and we think we can do better by reorganizing it,” said Mayor Gorton. “We may rename it, and be sure it works for both us and the school system.”