Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins announces retirement from FCPS, effective immediately

Fayette County Public School Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins has announced his retirement from the district, effective immediately.

According to a release from Liggins' attorney, the news comes "amid an ongoing whistle-blower complaint he filed in June with the Kentucky Office of Educational Accountability, capping 26 years as a distinguished national leader in his chosen field, education."

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The release goes on to say that the downgrading of the district's credit rating on Thursday was the "last straw, no matter how the administration would prefer to spin the School Board’s failures."

Liggins provided a statement in the release:

"Serving Fayette County Public Schools has been one of the capstone honors of my professional life. Since 2021, I have had the privilege of leading Kentucky’s second-largest school district and working with extraordinary students, families, teachers, administrators, staff, community partners, and public servants who care deeply about the future of Lexington and the Commonwealth.



Together, we achieved historic progress. FCPS reduced campuses requiring Comprehensive School Intervention to zero; accelerated post-pandemic academic recovery; expanded advanced, dual-credit, AP, IB, and career-and-technical opportunities for economically disadvantaged and minority students; strengthened early-grade reading; advanced major facilities work; launched a public Transparency Dashboard; deepened community and industry partnerships; and built plans focused on safety, accountability, and student success. I am profoundly grateful that this work led to recognition as 2026 Kentucky Superintendent of the Year and as a national finalist, but the greater reward has always been seeing students and schools move forward.



I retire with gratitude for Fayette County and with confidence that its students, educators, and families deserve stability, integrity, transparency, and excellent stewardship.



I thank Fayette County for the years of capstone service we shared. I will continue to believe in this community, its children, and the promise of public education.

Board Chair Tyler Murphy also released a statement regarding Liggins' announcement.

"The Board has received a retirement notice from Dr. Liggins. Pursuant to KRS 161.780, the notice will be presented to the Board at our August 17 meeting. We have no additional information at this time. Our focus remains on wrapping up a successful start to a new school year for our students, staff and families," Murphy said.

Read the full release below.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.