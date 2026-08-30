Superintendent: KSP investigating social media post threatening Harrison County school

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — In a statement released to the public, Harrison County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Harry Burchett claims that a circulating social media post threatened students and an individual classroom at Harrison County High School. Burchett said the message was reported to Kentucky State Police.

In his statement, Burchett does not explain what the online message stated, but he did say the post is currently under investigation by the school district and law enforcement.

Read Burchett's full statement below.

"Parents, Staff and Students,



Earlier this morning the school district was made aware of a message circulating online intended to scare, intimidate or threaten an individual classroom and students at Harrison County High School. This message was promptly shared with an administration and reported to local law enforcement and the Kentucky State Police. This incident which may mimic those seen elsewhere in Kentucky and across the nation is currently under investigation by the school district and our law enforcement partners.



The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority. Thanks to the courage of a student who immediately shared the online message with a responsible adult and the quick action of law enforcement, this incident is able to be promptly investigated. I am confident law enforcement will once again locate and identify the perpetrator of this message. Parents and the community may rest assured, we will hold the perpetrator accountable by prosecuting them to the fullest extent of the law. There is no place for this childish online behavior created and intended to disrupt education by scaring students, staff, parents and the community in a civil society.



Thank you for your continued support and trust in educating our children. Together we can assure that every child has the opportunity to learn and grow in a safe, secure and engaging environment."



-Harrison County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Harry E. Burchett

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.