KY Supreme Court reveals portrait of retired Deputy Chief Justice at State Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Supreme Court of Kentucky hosted a portrait dedication ceremony for retired Deputy Chief Justice Lisabeth T. Hughes at the Capitol ahead of the temporary relocation before renovations begin.

Organizers announced that the ceremony took place in the Supreme Courtroom on the Capitol's second floor, where Justice Hughes served on the Supreme Court bench.

Chief Justice Debra Hembree Lambert described Justice Hughes as “a prominent and very grounding member of this court for more than 15 years."

“She has that reputation of being brilliant, so much so that I don’t even have to talk about that so much,” Chief Justice Lambert said. “What I want to talk about is her kindness, her grace and her Western Kentucky hospitality, because I think that is what is so meaningful to those of us who developed a friendship with her as well.”

During the ceremony, retired Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., who appointed Hughes as deputy chief justice, addressed the courtroom filled with friends and former colleagues.

“The presence here this afternoon of so many former colleagues is a sign of our continued devotion to the work of this court and of our esteem for Justice Hughes,” Minton Jr. said. “We look forward to the day when Justice Hughes’ portrait hangs among those of our predecessors — and we all hope to live long enough to see that day."

Justice Hughes, according to officials, retired in January 2023 and represented the 4th Supreme Court District. She was appointed to the court in 2007 and elected in 2008 and 2014.

Justice Hughes went on to share her personal reflections.

“What I’m going to quote today ... is actually on a coffee mug in all three of my sons’ kitchens,” she said. “The days are long, but the years are short. And that is the truth. The days are long when you serve on the Supreme Court. It is hard work. It is a true challenge. It is rewarding, but it is hard. And those days are long days. But when you look back, the years are so short. They just flew by.”

According to officials, the portrait was painted by Grace Mehan DeVito of Connecticut and it will hang in the Supreme Court's temporary home.