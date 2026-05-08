Surgical operations at UK Chandler Hospital impacted after incident affects central sterile unit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some surgical operations at UK Chandler Hospital have been impacted following a Friday morning incident affecting the chief sterile unit.

According to a statement from UK Healthcare, construction crews working at the hospital alerted hospital leadership about the incident. The hospital's emergency department is open, and Level 1 adult and pediatric trauma is being prioritized.

Patients impacted will be contacted directly regarding their surgery status and the scheduling of elective or non-emergency procedures.

"The safety of our patients is always our utmost concern, and we appreciate your patience while we work to resolve this situation," UK Healthcare said.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

