Surprise your sweetheart with a Singing Valentine from The Kentuckians

(LEX 18) — Valentine's Day is tomorrow, and if you're still looking for the perfect gift, a Singing Valentine may be the way to go.

Tuxedoed barbershop quartets from the Kentuckians Chorus will be serenading your sweethearts throughout the day.

For $50, you can book a standard Singing Valentine, which includes two love songs, a long-stemmed rose, and a personalized card.

To book a Singing Valentine for your special someone, visit thekentuckians.org.

There are multiple time slots available starting at 9 Friday morning.

All proceeds benefit the Kentuckians Chorus, who have been sharing barbershop music in the Bluegrass since 1960.

