Surprise your Valentine with song: The Kentuckians Chorus is back for Feb. 14

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With voices as smooth as silk, members of the Kentuckians Chorus are warming up to spread the love on Valentine's Day.

"Sharing something that brings an emotional response in other people is very special," said Michael French. He's a part of the three barbershop quartets that will spend February 14th delivering singing valentines across Lexington.

For $50, a tuxedoed quartet will show to wherever your Valentines is with a song, a rose and a card... romantic harmonies included.

"Some are so happy," French said. "Some cry, because it's sentimental. Some are really embarrassed. If the people are embarrassed, the people around them are enjoying it."

This quartet certainly is. This is the first year since the pandemic started the Kentuckians Chorus is able to raise money with their singing valentines.

It's a tradition they love, and it takes them all over.

"We go to restaurants," French said. "Like somebody will hire us to come sing to their spouse at a restaurant. And that gets everybody in the restaurant quiet and looking at us, clapping. Some of the other strange ones are going to a construction site and singing to a guy. It's kind of uncomfortable for some guys to have four men singing to them, but the other construction workers really like it."

No matter where they go, they'll bring their vocals along for sweethearts young and old to enjoy.

"We all love to sing, we love to share, and we love the harmonies of barbershop," French said.

There are still spots left! Sign up here.