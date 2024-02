LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With voices as smooth as silk, members of the Kentuckians Chorus are warming up to spread the love on Valentine's Day.

For $60, a tuxedoed quartet will show up wherever your Valentine is with a song, a rose, and a card... romantic harmonies included.

It's a tradition they love, and it takes them all over. And no matter where they go, they'll bring their vocals along for sweethearts, young and old, to enjoy.

There are still spots left! Sign up here.