Survey ranks Lexington the 13th most 'boring' city in America

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An opinion survey conducted by FinanceBuzz.com reported that Lexington was ranked the 13th most "boring" city in America based on factors that include culinary experience, and the nightlife scene within the city.

FinanceBuzz also took, access to outdoor adventures and recreational activities, as a factor in their ranking system of the "15 Most Boring Cities in America."

Notably, FinanceBuzz ranked Louisville No. 12, while the No. 1 spot belonged to Jacksonville, Florida on their list.

Here is FinanceBuzz's full list: