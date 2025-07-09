Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Survey ranks Lexington the 13th most 'boring' city in America

Lexington
Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An opinion survey conducted by FinanceBuzz.com reported that Lexington was ranked the 13th most "boring" city in America based on factors that include culinary experience, and the nightlife scene within the city.

FinanceBuzz also took, access to outdoor adventures and recreational activities, as a factor in their ranking system of the "15 Most Boring Cities in America."

Notably, FinanceBuzz ranked Louisville No. 12, while the No. 1 spot belonged to Jacksonville, Florida on their list.

Here is FinanceBuzz's full list:

  1. Jacksonville, Florida
  2. Wichita, Kansas
  3. Corpus Christi, Texas
  4. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  5. Memphis, Tennessee
  6. San Antonio, Texas
  7. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  8. Columbus, Ohio
  9. Tallahassee, Florida
  10. Phoenix, Arizona
  11. Albuquerque, New Mexico
  12. Louisville, Kentucky
  13. Lexington, Kentucky
  14. Colorado Springs, Colorado
  15. Tulsa, Oklahoma
