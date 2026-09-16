Suspect arrested in High Street hit-and-run that killed 19-year-old pedestrian

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 19-year-old pedestrian on East High Street.

Police announced the arrest of Riley Coston as part of the investigation into the death of Chance Lee Martin, 19, of Crescent Springs. He's charged with leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with physical evidence.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office said Martin died at 4:35 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in the area of 601 East High Street. The coroner listed the cause of death as multiple blunt force traumatic injuries due to a motor vehicle collision.

According to the Lexington Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of High Street around 4 a.m. Sunday for a hit-and-run crash.

When officers arrived, they found Martin dead. Investigators said the driver had fled the scene.

The department's Collision Reconstruction Unit launched an investigation that ultimately led to Coston's arrest. Lexington Police credit Flock cameras with helping them identify the vehicle involved.