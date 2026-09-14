Police ID teen killed in Lexington hit and run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 19-year-old man from Crescent Springs, Kentucky, was killed in a hit-and-run crash on High Street early Sunday morning, according to officials. The driver has not been found.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Chance Lee Martin, 19, of Crescent Springs, Kentucky.

Martin died at 4:35 a.m. Sunday, September 13, 2026, in the area of 601 E. High Street.

The coroner listed his cause of death as multiple blunt force traumatic injuries due to a motor vehicle collision.

According to the Lexington Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of High Street around 4 a.m. for a hit-and-run call.

Officers arrived to find Martin dead. The driver fled the scene.

The collision reconstruction unit is now investigating the crash.

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