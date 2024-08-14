Suspects in Amber Spradlin case indicted on additional tampering charge

(LEX 18) — The three men charged in the Amber Spradlin case in Floyd County are now facing an additional charge of complicity to tampering with physical evidence.

Michael “MK” McKinney II was already charged with murder and seven counts of complicity to tampering with evidence in the case. McKinney’s father, Michael McKinney III and family friend Josh Mullins already faced seven counts of complicity to tampering with evidence.

The additional charge of complicity to tampering with evidence against all three alleges that they “fabricated physical evidence by planting a knife in the couch where Amber Spradlin was murdered, to suggest it was the murder weapon knowing it was not used in the crime,” according to the new superseding indictment.

Spradlin was found dead last June in the Floyd County home of Michael McKinney III, a prominent dentist in town. A court hearing is scheduled Monday in the case to hear pending motions.