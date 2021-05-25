Suspicious package delivered to Sen. Rand Paul's house

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The FBI and Capitol Hill are investigating a suspicious package that was delivered to Sen. Rand Paul's (R-Ky.) home in Kentucky, Politico reported on Monday.

"I take these threats immensely seriously," Sen. Paul stated in a tweet on Monday. "As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family."

The sender of the package is unknown. The package contained white powder and is being examined for harmful substances.