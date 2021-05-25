Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Suspicious package delivered to Sen. Rand Paul's house

items.[0].image.alt
Greg Nash (Associated Press)
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration joint hearing Wednesday, March 3, 2021, examining the January 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Rand Paul.PNG
Posted at 9:20 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 21:21:50-04

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The FBI and Capitol Hill are investigating a suspicious package that was delivered to Sen. Rand Paul's (R-Ky.) home in Kentucky, Politico reported on Monday.

"I take these threats immensely seriously," Sen. Paul stated in a tweet on Monday. "As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family."

The sender of the package is unknown. The package contained white powder and is being examined for harmful substances.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight