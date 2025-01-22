'Swatting' incident reported in Shelbyville, Lexington

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Charges are pending against an individual identified in performing a "swatting call" in Shelbyville and Lexington, authorities report.

According to Shelbyville Police, authorities responded to the area of Magnolia Avenue on January 22 around 3 a.m., following a call that an individual had been shot and was still inside a residence, where the perpetrator was also reportedly barricaded.

When they arrived, the residents of the home were unaware of the call or of any crime. Investigation revealed that the call was a swatting, or hoax, call, designed to fool emergency services.

Further investigation revealed that an swatting call had been made to Lexington shortly following the incident in Shelbyville.

Charges are pending against a person, who has not been identified, following the calls.