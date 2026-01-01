Sweat, socialize, succeed: The YMCA formula for lasting fitness habits

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — New year, new goals — and a whole lot of folks ready to make them stick. At the Whitaker Family YMCA, resolutions aren't just written down, they're laced up, stepped into and socialized.

Thursday morning, the parking lot was filled with go-getters. Inside, group fitness classes kept energy and heart rates up, members walked and jog around the track, and machines were occupied in the Wellness Center.

"I'm here six days a week religiously. It is my happy place," said Julie Jensen, a YMCA member.

On the indoor track or in a group class, Jensen lets the Whitaker Y set the tone for her day, and the whole year for that matter.

"I take group classes and I love those," said Jensen. "it's current music, hits through the years, I feel like I'm at a dance party, but I'm working out, it goes quickly and then I'm outta here."

For Jensen, it's more than exercise — it's fitness for body and mind, with friendships that turn visits into habits.

"If you want community and you want friendships, there are pockets downstairs, like when you're done with your classes you can sit and have coffee, make friends. I work independently so I come in here for community," Jensen said.

Community is one of the most helpful tools when it comes to building new habits. Experts recommend working out with a friend or a class to stay motivated and committed.

From Pilates and barre to aqua fitness and BodyPump, the Y offers more than a dozen group classes — something for every tempo and taste.

"Coming up on January 3rd we're offering jump start the new year, our 8th year of trying new classes. The speed dating of fitness," said Amber Serres, associate executive director of Whitaker Family YMCA.

On January 3, members and non-members can sign up for 25-minute workout samplers — a chance to check out classes, meet instructors and find the fit that keeps you showing up.

"Going in the front door is step one. Come in, move for 5 minutes, just get started and meet someone new, find out what you like because if you don't like what you're doing, you're not gonna come," Serres said.

Baby steps lead to big strides.

"Just move, even for 5 minutes, tell yourself you're gonna do a 5 minute walk, you'll get comfortable and want to come back," Jensen said.

This month, memberships to the Y are just $1.75 in honor of the YMCA's 175th anniversary.

You can learn more about this weekend's "Jump Start the New Year" here.