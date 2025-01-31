Swift water rescue performed early Friday morning in Madison County

One person was rescued from a vehicle trapped in a creek Friday morning in Madison County following swift rainfall overnight.

According to Firefighter Elliot Stoddard with the Red Lick Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatch to a call of a person trapped in a vehicle in a creek in Madison County around 5:30 p.m.

The Madison County Fire Department and Richmond Fire Department water rescue team were also requested for the rescue.

Once the vehicle was located, the driver was found to have been able to extract himself from the vehicle and was rescued from the top.

A Madison County firefighter in a person flotation device (PFD) was lowered to the creek in a rope, and tossed another PFD tied to a rope to the driver of the vehicle to the vehicle that was approximately 20 feet from the creek bank.

"Red Lick Chief Wayne Adams knows the area well and was able to get to the other side of the creek on foot," wrote Stoddard. "Chief Adams was about 10 feet from the vehicle on that side. He threw a rope to the driver and talked him through the process of tying the rope to him."

Once pulled from the creek, the driver refused EMS care.

