Swim camp for all abilities happening this week at Falling Springs Recreation Center

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. — Adaptive aquatics is in high demand in Woodford County.

It's teaching people with disabilities swimming skills and water safety. Falling Springs Recreation Center has a camp once a year.

"Water is very forgiving, and so you can be buoyant in it, and do a lot more with your body than you couldn't do on land," said swim academy coordinator Ashley Goodrich.

Ian Hinton is a very happy participant.

"With his cerebral palsy he does things a little different and learns different, so we're very fortunate to have this camp, so he can learn to swim and be safe in this water," said Ian's dad Mark Hinton.

Goodrich says drowning is higher among those with disabilities.

"We're doing this to help kids get familiar with water, understand what their body does in the water, teach them self saving tactics, how to float and how to get to the wall," said Goodrich.

She says the classes are for anyone with disabilities, verbal or nonverbal. They often use sign language to communicate.

The camp ends Friday, however, private lessons can be booked year around. Goodrich says there is a wait list, so she encourages those interested to sign up now.