Taking a look at some of the roads and their conditions near Lexington schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County School District announced another snow day for Tuesday (Feb. 3) due to slick roads near schools and bus routes in Lexington. After more than a week of rough and slick roads, Lexington residents continue to share their frustrations.

This includes in the area of Pepperhill Road, a rank three road, that runs by Julius Marks Elementary School.

LEX 18 A look at Pepperhill Rd. by Julius Marks Elementary School.

“This is one of the two main (bus) routes into Julius Marks Elementary,” said Margaret Parsons, who lives near the school. “Actually from Chinoe Rd. all the way around is a rank 3, and so it should have been plowed by now.”

Throughout Lexington, main roads like Redding Road in front of Lansdowne Elementary School are all in pretty good condition, but whenever you look at the neighborhoods around, things get dicey.

A frame of Redding Rd. in front of Lansdowne Elementary School.

Bellefonte Drive looks good next to Glendover Elementary School, while you can still see ruts on Glendover Road.

This is Glendover Rd. in front of Glendover Elementary School. Bellefonte Dr. just around the corner is clearer.

The entrance to Henry Clay High School from Fontaine Road looks clean, while Lakeshore Drive is more of a mix.

This is Lakeshore Dr. which runs by Henry Clay High School. Fontaine Rd. has both lanes clear.

In front of Lafayette High School, Reed Lane has a lane clear up until you get to the football field.

This is the side of Reed Ln. that extends past the football field. In front of the Lafayette High School building, one side of the road is clear while the other is covered.

To get to the three schools on the Tates Creek campus, Campus Way is the important road. The entrance to the campus, however, is covered with layers of ice and snow.

The entrance of Campus Way is covered. More pavement is peeking through closer to the three Tates Creek school buildings.

“I'm surprised that we're still at this point a week later,” Parsons said. “I really think that we missed several really good opportunities where we were at or near freezing on Sunday after the storm, that the plows didn't get out like they should have.”

Traffic is flowing on Tates Creek Road in front of Cassidy Elementary and Morton Middle School. The roads beside and behind both schools are still in rough shape.

LEX 18 Providence Ln. runs by Morton Middle School.

At each school, district employees and school custodians worked hard to clear parking lots and sidewalks.

Back at Julius Marks Elementary, a salt truck did go near the school. Parsons said that’s even a recent development.

“Finally yesterday we had a couple of passes with the big salt trucks. Up until then, we've just had pickup trucks with blades that come through occasionally.”

The salt did make a difference in breaking up the ice, but residents are still wondering how much longer it will take for it all to be scraped away.