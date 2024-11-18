Talking turkey: Scott. Co farm helping preserve a rare breed of bird

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — From Elmwood Stock Farm in Scott County to families in more than 40 states, unique turkeys are shipped off to dinner tables each Thanksgiving.

"We have about 500 this year," said Mac Stone.

They may look like regular turkeys, but these birds are set apart from the flock. Stone says it's their background and the way they're raised.

Elwood Stock is one of a few farms in the country growing organic, heritage-breed turkeys. They're the barely domesticated cousins of wild turkeys. The Narragansett is the oldest-known American turkey breed.

"They're sleeker, they're smarter, they communicate with each other, they have this communal brain," Stone told LEX 18. "They still have that natural instinct like their wild cousins, but they're domesticated to where they stay here and we can feed them and take care of them."

For around two decades, Elmwood has raised the heritage turkeys to prevent the birds' extinction.

But they're not the only turkeys at the farm. Elmwood also raises broad-breasted turkeys, which are similar in appearance to a turkey at the store.

Whichever bird a customer chooses, the price is much higher than what they'd pay at the supermarket - up to $299.

Stone says it's worth it.

"Yeah, they're paying a lot of money, but they know where it's going, they know they're gonna keep this land farming longer, and again the taste is the total difference," he said.

There are still turkeys available for this Thanksgiving. Visit elmwoodstockfarm.com for more information.