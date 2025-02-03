Tariffs and the price of gas; AAA can’t speculate on price hike

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gas prices across the Commonwealth continue to remain fairly low, and stable.

“The state average for a gallon of regular is right around $2.76 and Lexington’s average is $2.81,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins from AAA Blue Grass.

If tariffs are implemented on Canada, which are supposed to take effect at midnight on Tuesday, the price hike at the pump would be starting from a relatively low level for Kentuckians. However, experts say there is no predicting the impact this will have on area drivers.

“There is no way to predict when there will be an impact, and what the magnitude of that might be,” Weaver Hawkins said of the fuel and oil prices.

Things like the weather, and time of year are much better indicators of the price of fuel. We’re only a few weeks from entering the season when prices tend to rise, regardless of tariffs or any other geopolitical jockeying that’s going on.

“Every spring we go through it, March, and April, they begin to turnover to warmer weather blends, which are a greater cost to produce, and that gets passed onto the consumer. We’re also driving more during those spring and summer months, so the supply becomes a factor,” Weaver Hawkins added.

AAA offers several ways of maximizing your fuel efficiency in the event the prices do rise considerably in the coming weeks.