Tates Creek Middle schoolers get unique opportunity to meet Chinese Embassy members

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — At Tates Creek Middle School, learning a new language is just a small part of the language acquisition program.

“They're able to experience, not just learning a language, but learning a culture. learning to understand and appreciate people who are different from them,” said Jayme Gill.

Gill coordinates the school's International Baccalaureate program. Students enter this school in 6th grade, leave after 8th, and spend their entire time learning one language (French, Spanish, or Chinese). Once they make their choice, they’re not allowed to change until they reach high school.

“It’s been great. I honestly didn't see myself taking Chinese, but now that I have, it's amazing, and I’m glad I did it,” said 8th grader Judith Frimpong.

Judith is one of 1/3 of the students at the middle school who made the choice to take Chinese as their language, and on Wednesday they had a chance to show two members of the Chinese Embassy what they’ve learned so far, while also getting a chance to interact with the members.

“How the cultures are different in China versus here, and what challenges they faced going from China to here,” 8th grader Avery Reeves said when asked what she’d like to speak with the members about.

“Our global community is something incredibly important now, especially the way technology is, kids have to learn to communicate and live around kids who are not just like them,” Gill said of the program’s goal.

She said the level of fluency won’t be there for middle school students, even after three years, but they will head to high school with a tremendous foundation.

“A lot of our 8th graders can carry on a simple conversation for sure. The goal is to continue into high school and college so they can be fluent, or comfortable in those countries,” Gill said of what the program aims to accomplish.

The kids, she says, also get to have a little fun with it too.

“They come to school talking about how, last night at dinner, my sister and I talked in Chinese in front of our parents, and they had no idea what we were talking about,” she said.