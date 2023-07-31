Teachers enroll in YOUniversity; FCPS welcomes, trains new employees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Roughly 500 new-to-the-district teachers and faculty members converged on Tates Creek High School for a two-day symposium on what it means to teach in this district, and how to maximize the experience for themselves.

“Today is a “YOUniversity, Y-O-U,” said Superintendent, Dr. Demetrus Liggins. “It’s really about them today It’s about ensuring that they are prepared from day one to receive our students and make a huge difference in their lives. We have a limited amount of time between the first day of school and the last days of school,” he continued.

This “YOUniversity” will feature two full days of discussions and lectures on everything ranging from school safety to identifying mental health issues with children.

“In order to take care of our kids, we have to take care of the people taking care of them,” Dr. Liggins stated. “So we’re taking care of our employees,” he added.

The Fayette County Public School district recently announced an entry-level salary of a little more than $50,000, which is, according to Dr. Liggins, the highest starting point in the state.

“That is still not nearly what they’re worth, but it’s certainly something as a beginning to show them that we value them and put our money where our mouth is,” he said after making his opening remarks to the teachers and staff members.

“It’s really about understanding Fayette County Public Schools and exactly what experience they will have in our district,” Dr. Liggins described about this two-day mission.

“They’re excited and the energy is in the air for a great school year,” he said.