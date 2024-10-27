Watch Now
Teen arrested after fatal moped collision that killed man in Pulaski County, KSP reports

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police reported that an investigation is underway after a two-vehicle collision that resulted in the death of one man while he was riding a moped and the arrest of a 19-year-old in Pulaski County on Sunday.

Officials detailed that just after 12 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle fatal collision on US 27 and East Frog Hollow Road in Pulaski County.

Upon an initial investigation, police found that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on US 27 when the driver hit a black moped in the rear. The driver of the moped, according to officials, was then ejected from the moped.

The Pulaski County Coroner's Office identified the moped driver as 31-year-old Dino R. Collins, who was taken to an area hospital and died from his sustained injuries in the collision.

Officials reported that "alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision."

The driver of the vehicle, identified by police as 19-year-old Kayleigh J. Dismuke, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Vehicular Homicide when under the Influence of Alcohol
  • Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence 1st
  • Failure to wear seat belt
  • Poss of open Alcohol Beverage in a Motor Vehicle

The crash remains under investigation by KSP.

