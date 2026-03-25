Teen charged after being found in possession of an 'AR type pistol' in KSU dorm

A teen is facing charges after being found in possession of an "AR type pistol" in a residence hall on Kentucky State University's campus, court documents report.

According to an arrest citation, an officer with KSU Police was in the area of Thorobred Hall on Monday when he was able to identify 19-year-old Alonzo White "as a suspect that could possibly be in possession of an AR type weapon on campus," and that he could see the firearm through White's bookbag.

After performing a safety check on the bag, the officer located the firearm.

White was arrested and charged with one county of unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. He remains booked in the Franklin County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

KSU confirmed the arrest on their social media on Tuesday, writing that "any conduct that threatens the safety of our students, faculty, staff, or visitors is taken with the utmost seriousness."

Read their full statement below.