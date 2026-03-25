Teen charged after being found in possession of an 'AR type pistol' in KSU dorm

A teen is facing charges after being found in possession of an "AR type pistol" in a residence hall on Kentucky State University's campus, court documents report.
According to an arrest citation, an officer with KSU Police was in the area of Thorobred Hall on Monday when he was able to identify 19-year-old Alonzo White "as a suspect that could possibly be in possession of an AR type weapon on campus," and that he could see the firearm through White's bookbag.
After performing a safety check on the bag, the officer located the firearm.
White was arrested and charged with one county of unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. He remains booked in the Franklin County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.
KSU confirmed the arrest on their social media on Tuesday, writing that "any conduct that threatens the safety of our students, faculty, staff, or visitors is taken with the utmost seriousness."
Read their full statement below.
"On Monday, March 23, Kentucky State University Police conducted an investigation that resulted in the arrest of an individual found in possession of a firearm on campus. University Police coordinated with law enforcement partners to address the matter, take the individual into custody, and remove that person from campus safely.
Any conduct that threatens the safety of our students, faculty, staff, or visitors is taken with the utmost seriousness. This matter also reflects the heightened vigilance the University is maintaining around weapons and firearm-related concerns.
The safety of our campus community remains our highest priority. Kentucky State University will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement and will take all appropriate action under University policy and applicable law. When conduct raises serious safety concerns, the University will act swiftly, lawfully, and decisively.
Because this remains an active criminal matter, and because any related University process must follow established procedures, we cannot comment on specific evidence, possible charges beyond those announced by law enforcement, or any individual disciplinary status.
Thank you to our University police officers and our law enforcement partners for their work in helping bring this matter to a safe resolution. Kentucky State University remains steadfast in its responsibility to provide a secure environment where teaching, learning, research, and public service can continue without disruption."