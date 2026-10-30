Teen enters not guilty plea in Charles Young Park shooting that left another teen dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — An 18-year-old accused in a shooting that killed a teenager and injured four others at Charles Young Park pleaded not guilty during an arraignment in Fayette Circuit Court.

Jametrius Griffin faces charges of murder, assault, and tampering with physical evidence. Griffin's attorney, Daniel Whitley, waived formal arraignment on his behalf and entered the plea.

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"Yes, we read, judge. We're pleading not guilty, and file for discovery," Whitley said in court.

Police say Griffin opened fire at Charles Young Park on Aug. 15, killing 16-year-old Di'Zhon Robertson and injuring four others. A 4-year-old and a 14-year-old were among those injured.



During a previous court hearing, a Lexington detective testified that Griffin began shooting after seeing someone punch his younger brother and knock him to the ground.

As Griffin's mother left the courtroom following the arraignment, she called out to her son, "Keep your head up."



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She declined an on-camera interview with LEX News outside the courthouse but said her son accepts responsibility for his actions. She also said she believes ongoing issues involving bullying led to the shooting.

Griffin's next scheduled court appearance is in February.