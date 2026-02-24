Teen killed in afternoon crash on Beechtree Pike in Fleming County

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 19-year-old is dead following an afternoon vehicle collision on Beechtree Pike in Fleming County, the Fleming County Sheriff reports.

According to the agency, AJ Farrow of Fleminsburg was pronounced dead at the Fleming County Hospital following the collision. A passenger in the vehicle was transported to UK Hospital for further treatment.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Farrow during this difficult time," the agency wrote on social media.

The collision remains under investigation.

