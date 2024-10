LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A teenager has died in Lincoln County after losing control of an ATV, the Lincoln County Coroner reports.

According to the coroner, 19-year-old Aden Jones was traveling along a rural road when he lost control of the ATV, where it flipped.

Jones and his family were visiting property they owned in the county.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.