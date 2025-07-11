Teens get hands-on experience through Lexington's summer job program

LEXINTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three Lexington high school students are spending their summer working at Coleman Crest Farm, a historic Black-owned farm dating back to 1888, through the city's Summer Youth Job Training Program.

The program places teens at partner worksites across Lexington, where they work part-time, earning $15 an hour. The city government pays their salaries while local businesses receive extra help during the busy summer months.

"When we started, we were planting squash and okra, but now as we get deeper in the season we've been harvesting, so today we pulled up the irrigation lines and we went through and we started picking potatoes today," explained Heavan Dobson, a student at Bryan Station High School.

Dobson and Lathan Herzog are returning for their second year at the farm, though neither had any ag experience before joining the program.

"The main thing I've done this year that I didn't do last year is definitely ride that tractor,” said Herzog, a student at the STEAM Academy. “I learned how to operate it, and today I started plowing, so it's very interesting and unique.”

First-year participant Zhaylon Steele, from Frederick Douglass High School, is just getting started.

"I never did it before and I wanted to get outside. It's good for me to be out here," said Steele.

The summer program currently employs 298 teens across 136 sites – restaurants, farms, pools, hospitals, and parks all provide valuable work experience and life lessons.

"Showing up for work on time, doing what you say you're gonna do, if it rains, not giving up, not getting distracted, being focused, understanding you gotta meet expectations on a daily basis. Being prepared every day. Having a good attitude," said Jim Coleman, owner of Coleman Crest Farm.

According to Coleman, he’s not just growing organic produce, but organic people.

“I always tell them, if you give me your 100% for 6 weeks this summer, I'll give you my 200% for the rest of my life," said Coleman, vowing to be a lifelong mentor for the student workers.

Between farm tasks, Coleman discusses future goals with the teens, who all have ambitious plans.

"So I'm gonna go to UK and get my bachelors degree in biology and then my masters in zoology," said Herzog.

Dobson has her sights set on a technology career and a spot on the UK women's soccer team.

"I wanna go to UK and double major in criminal justice and computer science and minor in Spanish," said Dobson. "Whenever I graduate I want to become a digital forensics specialist."

Steele is planning a legal career.

"After high school, I want to go to UK for law and I want to be an attorney," said Steele.

The six-week summer program is helping shape these students for their future aspirations.