Teens shovel sidewalks and driveways for elderly community members

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — City crews have been hard at work clearing out many of the main roads around Lexington. One group, made mostly of teenagers, traded a relaxing snow day at home for a day of work, helping clear sidewalks and driveways for some community members.

Terry Dumphord, founder of the Voyage Movement, is always looking for ways to create opportunities for Lexington’s youth. On Monday, he decided to put a group together for shoveling snow.

“I went on Facebook and I asked for about 10 youth to come out and help,” he said. Not only did he find some helpers, he also received some donations. “Facebook, man, if you use it the right way man, you could move mountains.”

The shoveling job was a little more complicated than simply scooping and tossing. It required some of the crew hitting the layer of ice to break it up before it could be scooped out of the way.

“He’s a football player,” Dumphord said as one teen pushed a large, red scoop past. “He said it’s like pushing the sleds in the weight rooms.”

““When you see these kids doing this, you can’t complain, you know what I mean?”

The group of young men focused their efforts on clearing sidewalks and driveways specifically for elderly members around the community.

“We’ll probably end up doing about 15 total,” said Dumphord. “We have a 90-year-old man to do out at Bracktown and another 80-year-old lady to do off of Georgetown St.”

One of the snow shovelers, 17-year-old Chozyn Hocker, said, “being able to help people out while having fun, it gives me a better understanding of, there’s better stuff to do out here.”

While the young workers are earning a wage, they’re also learning important lessons.

“You’re going to go further doing positive than negative man,” Dumphord told the group as they huddled up during a break.

“We’re just trying to get something better on our minds,” Hocker said.

“We’re always going to have y’all’s back,” said Dumphord. "We’re always going to create opportunities.”

