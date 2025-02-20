Ten Commandments monument could return to Kentucky state capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky House of Representatives passed a resolution that would allow for the return of a Ten Commandments monument to the grounds of the state capitol.

The granite display, which has faced numerous legal challenges over the years, was gifted to the state by the Fraternal Order of Eagles in 1971.

David Walls, executive director of the Kentucky Family Foundation, a proponent of the resolution, emphasized the importance of restoring history, arguing that the Ten Commandments hold significant historical value.

“It’s about restoring a historic monument and ensuring the next generation of Kentuckians has the ability to recognize the historic importance of the Ten Commandments,” Walls said.

The monument was previously removed in the 1980s due to construction at the Capitol. Following a resolution signed into law that required its restoration, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit and won, which led to the monument being relocated to Hopkinsville.

Supporters cite similar cases, including a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upheld a Ten Commandments monument in Texas, as fueling renewed efforts to return the display to the capitol grounds.

Opponents argue that restoring the monument poses a threat to the separation of church and state. The ACLU criticized the resolution, stating that it represents a public endorsement of one religion over others and could alienate those who do not share specific religious beliefs.

“Passing a resolution to put the Ten Commandments but not any other religious text outside a building that should be welcoming to all Kentuckians, suggests that those who do not share those specific religious beliefs are not welcome in the Capitol," said Kate Miller, advocacy director with ACLU Kentucky.

The resolution passed in the House with a vote of 79-13 and will now move to the Senate for further consideration.

