Tenant says conditions improving at Midway Senior Living Apartments

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Months after residents at Midway School Apartments raised concerns about leaks, mold and maintenance issues, one tenant says conditions have improved, and she is finally settling back into her home.

Charlotte Deer recently moved into a different unit at the senior living complex after recurring water problems in her ground-floor apartment led to mold and other damage.

"It's a mess," Deer said while showing boxes stacked throughout her new apartment as she unpacked following the move.

Deer said water had repeatedly entered her previous apartment through the foundation, creating damp conditions that she feared would continue to worsen.

"It's happened before," Deer said. "The black mold, you know, to the main rug and my carpet, and then it's sopping wet and mushrooms actually grow."

When Lex News visited the apartments in August, several residents reported ongoing maintenance concerns, including leaking windows that they said forced them to use towels to soak up water. Tenants said they had reported the issues to management but felt repairs had been delayed.

After Lex News reported on Deer's situation, Deer said AU Associates, the company that manages the senior housing complex, moved her to an extended-stay hotel while repairs were completed at the apartment complex.

Deer said she believes the coverage helped draw the attention of the property's owner.

"Channel 18 opened up his eyes," Deer said. "He couldn't believe it that his tenants were living like that."

In late August, Johan Graham, owner of AU Associates, told Lex News the company was addressing groundwater issues that contributed to Deer's water problems and was seeking bids for window repairs throughout the complex.

Deer said residents have become more optimistic in recent weeks as repair work has moved forward.

"Everything's kind of calmed down because they feel like things are going to get done," Deer said.

Now settled into a new apartment, Deer said she is looking forward to returning to a sense of normalcy among her neighbors.

"It's home, it's my stuff and I'm home," Deer said. "It feels safe, it feels secure. It feels like me."

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