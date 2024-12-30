Tennessee man charged in Adair Co. DUI crash appears in court

ADAIR CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — The Tennessee man accused of killing a child in a car crash was in court in Adair County on Monday morning.

“It’s senseless and heartbreaking all at the same time,” said Dewey Aaron, an Adair County resident.

“It affects you more in the holiday season,” said KSP Post 15 Trooper Jonathan Houk. “Just anytime of the year it affects you, but around the holiday seasons it’s just compounded.”

These are a few of the sentiments around Adair County after police said that Joel Hammack rear-ended a car, causing the crash that killed a second-grader.

The crash happened on the 55 bypass in Columbia in the late afternoon on Dec. 21. For Hammack, this is at least his fourth DUI charge.

“If you have a family member that has an issue with alcohol, try to talk to them and see if they can get some help or something like that,” said Houk. “If you are actually the person encourage you to just reach out for help if you have a problem with it.”

Hammack is charged with vehicular homicide under the influence of alcohol, DUI fourth offense or greater, and assault.

The judge sent Hammack’s case to a grand jury trial, and he denied a bond reduction.

“I pray for both sides of the situation, of course the family,” said Dewey, “but also the gentleman that did this. We pray for him too because I’m sure he didn’t sit out that day to do that, but like I said, it was an avoidable decision that was made that caused the life of a little girl."

Trooper Houk hopes this case might prompt responsibility from Kentucky’s drivers during the new year.

“We just encourage you to plan ahead,” he said. “If you know that you’re going to be partaking in alcohol, plan ahead, have you a ride.”

Hammack has previous DUI charges in Florida and Tennessee.