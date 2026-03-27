Tensions rise in Scott County over alleged sexual misconduct by teacher

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sean Woods, a Scott County Schools teacher, basketball coach, and former University of Kentucky basketball star is on leave and will not return next school year following an investigation into inappropriate conduct involving students.

At Thursday's school board meeting, the community stood together with Tosha Williamson and Samantha Eddington, who both claim Woods sexually harassed their daughters.

Covering Kentucky Scott County HS basketball coach placed on leave over CPS investigation Web Staff

"People who showed up tonight that I've never met or saw in my entire life, they kind of like restored the hope that people do care," Williamson said.

Documents from the school's internal investigation showed claims were partially substantiated, including students alleging class conversations would consist of things like parties, drinking, and sex. Another redacted claim against Woods was found to be unsubstantiated.

"When I heard unsubstantiated… it was really disheartening," Williamson said.

"Just felt a little deceptive and insulting, because I wasn't trying to bring the pitchforks. I really, truly just wanted my daughter to be protected and the staff member to be held accountable," Williamson said.

During the school meeting, Eddington spoke about the allegations.

"Students have talked to him about how they got drunk. Sometimes it was a little weird because Woods would whisper in their ears and rest his hands on their shoulders. It seemed weird to me. That wasn't necessary," Eddington said.

Eddington said her daughter, who is an amputee, was given a map instructing her how to move around the school to avoid Woods after coming forward with these allegations. She already has a tough time getting around the building.

"This behavior uses the person's disability as a tool for control, humiliation, or discomfort. That's what you did to my child, and you would not answer, not one email from me, not one phone call from me," Eddington said.

Another speaker at the meeting addressed school officials about the investigation timeline.

"The allegations were reported and Mr. Parker became aware of them on November 18. Today's March 26. Mr. Parker, we're coming up on 150 days and you have yet to fulfill your statutory duty to report Woods," the speaker said.

Scott County Schools said in a statement earlier this week that state agencies and local police were informed of the allegations made last November, adding that district staff completed an investigative review.

"It's not just what you're telling girls, it's okay. You're also telling the boys, this is okay," Eddington said.

LEX 18 has reached out to Woods for comment, but has not heard back.