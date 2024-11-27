Thanksgiving cooking safety tips from Scott County Fire

SCOTT CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Home cooking fires are three times more likely to happen on Thanksgiving Day than the daily average, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Lt. Michael Wilson, fire prevention public education coordinator with Scott County Fire, shared safety tips with LEX18 ahead of Thanksgiving. The tips include:



Don't leave the stovetop unattended

Clean your oven

Have a fire extinguisher in your kitchen

Put fresh batteries in your smoke alarms

Keep your oven door closed if there's a fire inside; call 911

He also said when deep frying a turkey, make sure to do it outside, and ensure the turkey is thawed completely with no water left in the turkey.

"Make sure you're putting it in the oil slowly, and shut the fire off when you drop it in, then relight it when it's in the pot," said Wilson.

