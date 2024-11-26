Thanksgiving parade takes over elementary school hallway

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Just inside the front doors at Justice Elementary School, decorations resembling the New York City skyline stood along with some holiday decorations. It was all a part of the school’s own Thanksgiving parade.

“This is the first year we’ve kind of went all out with all the stuff,” said Amy Reece, the library media specialist. “We wanted to try to make it look as much like the actual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as possible.”

This parade connects reading with the floats and balloons decorated by the students.

“The focus of the parade is literacy,” Reece said. “So anytime I can tie books into events that we do here at school is perfect for me. As the library media specialist here of course, I always want to tie something to children’s books.”

“We’re doing The Witches,” said second-grader Ravyn Bowman. “By Roald Dahl,” teacher Melissa Purvis, Bowman’s teacher, added.

“It was our read aloud for October, Roald Dahl The Witches, so our students got to choose characters or themes from that book, and they designed balloons off of the characters in that read aloud.”

“One of the books is Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus,” Reece added, “and they’re coming through and all the kids are actually going to be in a cardboard bus.”

Reece also shared the idea for the parade came from another children’s book called Balloons Over Broadway, which talks about the history behind the first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This is just the second year of the schoolwide march, and the school is considering expanding its route to the gym next year so parents can watch in person.

“It’s just been such a good way to look forward to Thanksgiving and the break,” said Purvis, “and I’ve always been a fan of the parade, so it’s just so much fun.”

“Whenever I’m in it at least everyone will be able to see all of our balloons that we’ve done,” Bowman added.

“If we can create memorable experiences for our kids, that’s our job,” Reece shared. “We want them to remember elementary school as a fun time, as a safe place, and as a loving environment. Just to see those smiles, just to see those moments of just, their eyes light up, is what makes it all worth it for us.”

